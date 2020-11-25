1/1
Klancy Hodge
2006 - 2020-11-23
{ "" }
Klancy Hodge
Klancy Hodge, 14, of Poteau died Nov. 23, 2020.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Springhill Baptist Church in Monroe, Okla., with burial at Mountain View Cemetery in Hackett, under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home in Poteau.
He is survived by his parents, Brandie and Joe; siblings, Kalli, Kody, Kasey and Kenlee; his grandparents; and great-grandmother.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Published in Times Record from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
