Kloma Holland
Kloma Holland, 84, passed away Oct. 29, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was born March 1, 1935, in Rayle, Ga., to the late L.E. and Pauline Boatwright Barnes.
Kloma was delivered by her paternal grandmother "Big Mama" and was the middle child of seven. Raised in her father's childhood home in Clermont, Ga., Kloma was a farm girl who worked every aspect of the farm alongside her father — driving all the farm equipment including the logging truck, milking the cows and feeding the animals. At 14 years old, although unlicensed, Kloma drove the school bus on Sundays picking up and returning her fellow churchgoers. In school, she was an excellent student and basketball player, participated in several clubs and acted in plays.
At about three years old, Kloma developed scarlet fever which changed her hair from curly to "stick straight." She was baptized at the age of 12 in the Jones' fish pond and attended Clermont Schools. Roy Holland transferred to her school in the ninth grade as his school did not offer high school grades. Kloma caught his eye because she acted more mature than the other girls and carried herself like a lady. Their senior year they were voted the couple "Most Likely to Live on a Hill."
Kloma graduated from high school and, after completing two years at Creighton Business College, she began her banking career and they were married at their preacher's home. As they built their first home and started their family, Kloma was a homemaker, wife and mother; no one loved their family more than Kloma. They moved to Fort Smith in 1970 and enjoyed many friendships while they raised their children, attended East Side Baptist Church and eventually started a business. Kloma enjoyed flowers, golfing, traveling, telling stories, playing card games, working puzzles and, most of all, sitting and visiting with friends and family. Kloma was a devoted, loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed by everyone who loves her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, James Barnes and Larry Barnes; her sisters, Vera Springer, Betty Jo Gaines and Myrtle Little; her great-grandson, Bryce Moore Dunlap; and recently her best school friend, Clezell Harwell.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Roy Holland; two daughters, Susan Bell and husband David of San Antonio and Sherri Fry and husband Brad of Fayetteville; a son, Greg Holland of Fort Smith; a sister, Jean Truelove and husband Hoover of Gainesville, Ga.; three brothers–in-law, Joe Little and Jose Torres, both of Gainesville, and Ray Holland of Clarkesville, Ga; grandchildren, Rachel Moore and partner Hardin Young, Ryan Moore, Megan Dizicheh and husband Zach, Blake McDonald, Nicholas Fry and wife Chase, Claire Holland, Calli Holland and partner Skip Keyton; great-grandchildren, Peyton Holland Schratz, Hadleigh Belle Dizicheh and Milleigh Kloma Dizicheh; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends all over the country.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home.
Cremation is under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Dewberry Baptist Church No. 1, 5807 Henson Road, Gainesville, GA 30506.
Published in Times Record from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019