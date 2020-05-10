Home

Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Mount McCurry Cemetery
Kristen Scott Obituary
Kristen Scott
Kristen Nicole Scott, 19, of Van Buren passed away Monday, May 4, 2020. She was a cashier at Burger King in Alma.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Barbara Atwell; and her paternal grandfather, William A. Scott.
She is survived by her parents, Steven and Cristy Scott of Van Buren; a son, Ayden Scott of Van Buren; a brother, William D. Scott of Van Buren; her maternal grandfather, Doyle Atwell of Alma; her paternal grandmother, Pat Scott of Van Buren; her great-grandmother, Rose Marston of Rudy; an aunt, Rene Pottridge of Van Buren; and an uncle, Buddy Atwell of Alma.
Private graveside service will be at Mount McCurry Cemetery, near Rudy, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Steve Scott, William D. Scott, Dylan Atwell, Buddy Atwell, Matthew Perry and Brendon Alday.
To place an online tribute, please visit www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on May 11, 2020
