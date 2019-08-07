|
Kristin Collins
Kristin Leigh Collins, 47, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, in Fort Smith after a long battle with cancer. She was born Sept. 18, 1971, in Fort Smith to Leah Kelley and Delbert Randolph. She was raised in Fort Smith and had a love-filled childhood. She had a close relationship with her maternal grandmother, Mrs. Mary Kelley, who she called "MeMaw." Kristin was extremely fond of music and loved to sing, especially in her church choir. She was a member of Harvest Time Tabernacle and enjoyed church activities and fellowshipping with friends. She was a devoted and loving mother to her three sons. Kristin was known for her joy for life and her beautiful smile.
Mrs. Collins was preceded in death by her father, Delbert Randolph; and her first husband, Hud Davis.
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Collins of Fort Smith; sons, Abraham Davis, Noah Davis and Gabriel Collins, all of Fort Smith; her mother, Leah Stephens of Fort Smith; brother, Joseph Stephens of Fort Smith; sister, Tracey Randolph of Muskogee, Okla.; and brother, Matthew Randolph of Elk City, Okla.
Memorial service will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Harvest Time Tabernacle.
Arrangements are under the direction of Westfield Chapel in Springdale.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 8, 2019