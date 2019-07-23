|
Kristina McCulloch-Dunston
Kristina Marie McCulloch-Dunston, 44, of Charleston, formerly of Cabot, passed away July 20, 2019.
Kristina was preceded in death by her son, David Sullivan; her daughter, Madeleine Sullivan; her grandparents; and her uncle, Charles.
She is survived by her loving husband, Dustin Dunston of Charleston; daughter, Lauren Sullivan of Fontana, Calif.; son, Kristopher Sullivan of Jonesboro; grandson, Antonio Torres; mother, Kathleen Swaim of Cabot; father, Tom McCulloch of Dover, Ohio; brother, Brad McCulloch (Kayla); niece, Lorien McCulloch; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and loving friends.
Kristina was a loving, caring person. Other than family, her biggest passion was raising awareness of breast cancer. She was a pro-staff professional angler with Pink Fishing.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Rest Hills Memorial Park, 7724 Landers Road, North Little Rock, with the Rev. Regina Gideon officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kristina's honor to the American Breast Cancer Foundation or , because she received her wings to heaven from a massive stroke.
Published in Times Record on July 24, 2019