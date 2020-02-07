|
Kristina Parson
Kristina "Tina" JoAnn Parson, 29, of Van Buren passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at a local hospital. She was an assistant manager at Sonic in Van Buren.
She is survived by three children, Madisyn Spradley and Aiyden and Kamdyn Roam, all of the home; her mother and stepfather, JoAnn and George Moheit of Fort Smith; her father, Allen Parson of Nicut; two sisters, Alexandria Garner and Tori Parson, both of South Ogden, Utah; a brother, Tre Parson of South Ogden; a stepbrother, Jordan Moheit of Fort Smith; her maternal grandmother, Joyce Ann Dye and husband Ben; her maternal grandfather, J.C. Green; her paternal grandmother, Linda Rogers; and her stepgrandmother, Sharon Moheit.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial at Gill Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Family will visit with relatives and friends from 5-7 p.m. Monday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Sam Collette, William Collette, Jcena Green, Tommy DesJardin, Ben Dye and John Jones.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jason Kilbreath, Charles Jones and Jamie Mitchell.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 9, 2020