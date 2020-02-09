|
Kristina Parson
Kristina Parson, 29, of Van Buren died Feb. 6, 2020.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial at Gill Cemetery.
She is survived by three children, Madisyn, Aiyden and Kamdyn; her parents, JoAnn and George Moheit and Allen Parson; two sisters, Alexandria and Tori; a brother, Tre; a stepbrother, Jordan; and her grandparents and stepgrandmother.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 10, 2020