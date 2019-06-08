|
|
Kristine Mares
Kristine Charlotte Mares, 68, of Fort Smith passed away Friday, June 7, 2019, at a local hospital. She was born May 2, 1951, in Texarkana, Ark., to James Henry and Verona (Eklof) Knatcher. She was a merchandiser at Home Depot and was of the Christian faith.
She was preceded in death by her son, Joseph Stewart; and a sister, Tamalla Mosher.
She is survived by her daughter, Shannon Learmont of Fort Smith; a son, James Stewart of Arlington, Va.; two sisters, Barbara Knatcher of Bullhead City, Ariz., and Candace Fordyce of Bethany, Mo.; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
A family memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation was under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on June 9, 2019