Kyla Owens

Kyla RaeLene Owens, 30, of Paris died Sept. 27, 2020.

Private service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Roller Funeral Home Chapel in Paris with private burial of cremains at Baxley Cemetery in Paris.

She is survived by her mother, Stephanie Lowery and husband Ron; her father, Danny Owens and wife Michelle; three brothers, Jerad, Jace and Zeke Owens; and her grandmothers, Chris McCullah and Kay Owens.



