Lacey Standridge
Lacey Caroline Standridge, 33, of Mulberry died Friday, July 3, 2020, in Mulberry. She was born Feb. 1, 1987, to Stanley and Sharon Brown Ames. She was a homemaker.
She is survived by her husband, Shon Standridge of Mulberry; her mother, Sharon Farrar and husband Coleman of Bella Vista; her father, Stanley Ames and wife Lisa of Kibler; a son, Byron Standridge of Mulberry; her maternal grandfather, David Joe Thrane of DeMoines, Iowa; three brothers, Bradley Dodson of Charleston, Ronnie Ames of Mulberry and Robert Ames of Rudy.
Private family service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home in Ozark.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.shafferfuneralhomeozark.com
.