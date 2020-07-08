1/
Lacey Standridge
Lacey Standridge
Lacey Caroline Standridge, 33, of Mulberry died Friday, July 3, 2020, in Mulberry. She was born Feb. 1, 1987, to Stanley and Sharon Brown Ames. She was a homemaker.
She is survived by her husband, Shon Standridge of Mulberry; her mother, Sharon Farrar and husband Coleman of Bella Vista; her father, Stanley Ames and wife Lisa of Kibler; a son, Byron Standridge of Mulberry; her maternal grandfather, David Joe Thrane of DeMoines, Iowa; three brothers, Bradley Dodson of Charleston, Ronnie Ames of Mulberry and Robert Ames of Rudy.
Private family service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home in Ozark.
Published in Times Record from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
