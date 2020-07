Or Copy this URL to Share

Lacy Standridge

Lacy Caroline Standridge, 33, of Mulberry died Friday, July 3, 2020, in Mulberry.

Private services will be held at a later date. Arrangments are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.

She is survived by her husband, Shon; a son, Byron Standridge; her mother, Sharron Farrar; her father, Stanley Aims; three brothers, Bradley Dodson and Ronnie and Robert Aims; and her grandfather, David Thrane.



