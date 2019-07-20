|
|
LaDonna Holt
LaDonna Faye Holt, 57, of Magazine passed from this life Friday, July 19, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was born April 5, 1962, in Van Buren to Jim and Alice (Reavis) Wiley. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and teacher at Magazine Schools. She was a member of Reveille Primitive Baptist Church, where she enjoyed attending and worshiping with her church family. She was a 1980 graduate of Mountainburg High School and a graduate of Arkansas Tech with a teaching degree. She enjoyed gardening, her flowers, being outdoors and traveling, but most of all spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jim Wiley; and a nephew, Matthew Holt.
She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Jerry Holt of the home; one son, Lance Holt and wife Lori of Magazine; one daughter, Sarah Briggs and husband Rodd of Magnolia; two brothers, Randall Wiley of Little Rock and Danny Wiley of Prescott, Ariz.; two sisters, Sheryl Bates of Mountainburg and Carol Wiley of Tulsa;her mother, Alice Wiley of Van Buren; four grandchildren, Lillee and Lakota Holt and Logan and Harlyn Briggs; other relatives, church family and many friends.
Funeral service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Magazine High School gymnasium with burial to follow at Evans Cemetery, near Magazine, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Reveille Primitive Baptist Church.
Pallbearers will be Seth Holt, Drew Holt, Simon Wiley, Jarrett Wiley, Caleb Bates and Michael Cusick.
Honorary pallbearer is Brennan Loyd.
Memorials may be made to Evans Cemetery Fund c/o First Western Bank, 89 E. Priddy St., Magazine, AR 72943.
Online obituary is available at www.robertsfh.com.
Published in Times Record from July 21 to July 22, 2019