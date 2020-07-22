Lakyn Petchenik
Laykn Dawn Petchenik, age 3, of Booneville passed away July 20, 2020, in Booneville. She was born March 30, 2017, in Fort Smith to Domanik and Kaylee Petchenik.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, William and Mary Beckett; her paternal grandfather, Julius Petchenik; and an aunt, Angie Hill.
Laykn is survived by her parents, Domanik and Kaylee Petchenik of the home; a sister, Olivia Petchenik of the home; her paternal grandparents, Teresa Bennett of Ozark and Randy Petchenik of Booneville; her maternal grandparents, Jonathan Beckett and Michelle Harris of Booneville; her maternal great-grandparents, Jon and Barbara Harris and Betty Nelson, all of Booneville; her paternal great-grandmother, Gail Petchenik of Booneville; numerous aunts and uncles; and other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 24 at Glendale Baptist Church with burial to follow at Corley Cemetery, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home in Booneville.
