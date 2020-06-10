Lance Manus
1962 - 2020
Lance Manus
Lance Manus, 57, of Fort Smith passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020. He was born Aug. 25, 1962, in Fort Smith. He was a 1980 graduate of Northside High School, a 1982 graduate of Westark Community College and then attended City University. Lance served in the U.S. Navy as a petty officer first class electronics technician working as a reactor operator in the nuclear propulsion plant of the USS Georgia, a trident class submarine stationed at SUBASE Bangor in Silverdale, Wash. Lance later worked for Boeing as a quality assurance inspector on the 747 and 777 lines in Everett, Wash. He completed his accounting bachelor's degree at City University in his off hours. Lance worked for over 10 years at Crane Aerospace — Eldec Division in Lynnwood, Wash., where he became the assistant controller. An avid musician, Lance enjoyed playing trombone in multiple bands in the Puget Sound region, including swing, big band and jazz. He loved guitars and the ukulele as well. He enjoyed his Labrador retrievers — showing, hunting and obedience trials. His humor will be greatly missed.
Lance was preceded in death by his parents, Bobbie Jean and Betty Sue Manus; and his in-laws, Bill and Wanda Snow.
He is survived by his loving wife, Brenda Manus ;and a brother, Eddie Manus.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 13 at Edwards Funeral Home with burial to follow at Forest Park Cemetery in Fort Smith. Services have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Heart Association or American Diabetes Association.
To place online condolences, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
