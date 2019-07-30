|
|
Landis Moss
Landis Marie Moss, 72, of Fort Smith passed from this life July 28, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was born Oct. 7, 1946, to the late Johnnie and Vena Johnson Porter. Landis was vice president of the Fort Smith Duplicate Bridge Club and a member of Christ the King Catholic Church. She was crazy about her grandchildren and loved her pets. Landis will be fondly remembered for being warm, caring and kind to everyone. She will be greatly missed.
Landis is survived by two sons, Michael Dean Moss of Fort Smith and Jeff Moss and his wife Kim of Little Flock; three grandchildren, Will, Nate and Abby Moss; as well as her aunts, Freda Patterson and Ruth Tender.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.
The family will greet friends 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Edwards Funeral Home.
Services are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
At the request of the family, in lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Susan G. Komen Foundation — Ozark Affiliate, P.O. Box 309, Springdale, AR 72764.
Published in Times Record on July 31, 2019