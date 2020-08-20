Landon Nix

Landon Daniel Nix, 17, of Vian passed away Aug. 17, 2020, in Memphis, Tenn. He was born July 8, 2003, in Fort Smith to Jerra Delain (Porter) Sutton and Toby Daniel Nix.

He had such a strong faith in the Lord. At the young age of 15, he was diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, which he fought valiantly to conquer. Throughout his battle, he never lost his zest for life, his support of the University of Oklahoma, his love of comedy or his ability to astonish anyone with his ability to complete Lego builds in record time. His wit, smile and pure, unadulterated love will be remembered by all who he touched, but especially his family.

He was preceded in death by his Papa Pete Sutton; and his great-great-grandmother, Jerry Belle Chronister.

He is survived by his parents, Jerra and Terry Sutton of the home and Toby and Heather Nix of Bates; a sister, Shaylea Nicole Nix of Bates; two brothers, Hunter Lee Nix and Preston Shay Bays, both of Bates; his grandparents, Ramona Sutton and Teddy and Rhonda Macky, all of Gore, Terry and Annette Nix of Bates and Carol French of Tennessee; his great-grandparents, Michael and Judy Patton of Wister; three aunts, Jade Porter, Cheryle and Barry Combs and Beth Gera; an uncle, Jerod and Michelle Nix; and numerous cousins, other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24 at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw with burial to follow at Ellis Chapel Cemetery in Wister, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.

Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 2-8 p.m. Sunday at Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.

Active pallbearers will be Brenen Jones, Michael Patton, Richard Holt, Jerod Nix, Hunter Nix and Preston Bays.

Honorary pallbearer is Terry Nix.

Memorials contributions may be made to the family in care of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home, 123 S. Wheeler Ave., P.O. Box 566, Sallisaw, OK 74955.



