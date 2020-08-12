1/1
Landon Seamans
1982 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Landon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Landon Seamans
Landon Blake Conrad Seamans, 37, of Greenwood passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at his home. He was an electrician by trade but loved to woodwork, hunt, fish and bowl. He loved his friends and family. He was fun, loving and enjoyed life and kids.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Douglas Alan Seamans; and his grandfather, "Pop" Sumler Conrad.
He is survived by his mother, Tamera Floyd and husband Brad; his father, Alan Seamans and wife Marlana of Arkoma; his grandmother, "Nanny" Joyce Conrad of Greenwood; his grandparents, Doyle and Frankie Sue Seamans of Fort Smith; an aunt, Tanya Cusick and husband Rick of Greenwood; and many cousins.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14 at New Hope Cemetery in Spiro, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Viewing will be 2-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
To sign his online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
4799962131
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McConnell Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved