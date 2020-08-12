Landon Seamans
Landon Blake Conrad Seamans, 37, of Greenwood passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at his home. He was an electrician by trade but loved to woodwork, hunt, fish and bowl. He loved his friends and family. He was fun, loving and enjoyed life and kids.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Douglas Alan Seamans; and his grandfather, "Pop" Sumler Conrad.
He is survived by his mother, Tamera Floyd and husband Brad; his father, Alan Seamans and wife Marlana of Arkoma; his grandmother, "Nanny" Joyce Conrad of Greenwood; his grandparents, Doyle and Frankie Sue Seamans of Fort Smith; an aunt, Tanya Cusick and husband Rick of Greenwood; and many cousins.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14 at New Hope Cemetery in Spiro, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Viewing will be 2-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
