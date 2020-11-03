Lane Jones
Charlton Lane Jones, 65, of Van Buren passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born March 26, 1955, in Arkadelphia.
He had worked for Tate & Lyle in Van Buren. He worked hard at work and at home. When he was not working, he would spend time with Linda, go deer hunting and camping, and spent many hours immersed in books. He was a good dad to his daughters, who will miss his laugh and hugs.
He was preceded in death by his father, Merl Jones.
He is survived by his partner, Linda Marie Hastings; two daughters, Nicole Walton and Sherry Pham, both of Van Buren; his mother, Jo Jones of Malvern; two sisters, Sherry Taylor of Kerrville, Texas, and Yolonda Thompson of Malvern; three grandchildren, William Walton, Sarah Pham and Hannah Pham; and a great-grandchild, Willow Walton.
Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel in Van Buren. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home.
Family-hosted memorial service will be at noon Saturday at Cedar Grove Baptist Church in Arkadelphia.
.