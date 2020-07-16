Lantie Bowers
Lantie Bowers, 54, of Greenwood passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at his home. He was an outboard motor technician and a member of Greenwood Rural Fire Department and Greenwood United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Stephanie Webb Bowers; two sons, Logan Bowers and Tyler Cherry; a daughter, Maegan Hawthorne; a brother, Robbie Bowers; two sisters, Deborah Norris and Melisa Bryce; three grandchildren, Garrett, Baylee and Maranda; two great-grandchildren, James and Asher, who is arriving in August; and his dogs, Annie, Mattie and Lucy.
Memorial service will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 18 at Greenwood Rural Fire Department. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of Greenwood Rural Fire Department, Will Robinson, Roy Holtz, Justin King, Jeff Been, Justin McMillen, J.C. McMillen, Garry Norman and Colby Graham.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Greenwood Rural Fire Department, P.O. Box 2023, Greenwood, AR 72936.
.