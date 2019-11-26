|
Laquita Anderson
LaQuita Annette Anderson, 47, of Fort Smith died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at House of Prayer and Praise Missionary Baptist Church in Fort Smith with burial at Spiro Cemetery under the direction of Rowell-Parish Mortuary in Fort Smith.
She is survived by a son, Devin Anderson; her parents, Lillie and Fredrick Smith; three sisters, Eula Watts, Kathy Nichols and Debbie Smith; and four brothers, Edward, Stanley and Tom Bunch and Luther Smith.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at the church, prior to the service.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 28, 2019