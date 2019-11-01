Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mallory-Martin Family Funeral Home
123 S Wheeler Ave
Sallisaw, OK 74955
(918) 775-4446
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Adams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Adams

Send Flowers
Larry Adams Obituary
Larry Adams
Larry "Big A" W. Adams, 48, of Roland died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Muldrow. His body was cremated.
He is survived by his wife, Pamela; two daughters, Samantha Kent of New York, N.Y., and Antonette Mailloux of Greenwood; a son, Gary Connors of Jefferson City, Mo.; a brother, Johnny Adams of Muldrow; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -