Larry Adams
Larry "Big A" W. Adams, 48, of Roland died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Muldrow. His body was cremated.
He is survived by his wife, Pamela; two daughters, Samantha Kent of New York, N.Y., and Antonette Mailloux of Greenwood; a son, Gary Connors of Jefferson City, Mo.; a brother, Johnny Adams of Muldrow; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 2, 2019