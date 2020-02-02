|
|
Larry Adams
Larry Adams, 62, of Bonanza passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at his home. He was born Sept. 22, 1957, in Van Buren to the late Lloyd and Rena Adams. He was an electrician.
He was preceded in death by a son, Robert Adams.
He is survived by his wife, Stephanie of the home; a daughter, Amanda Rivera and husband Richard of Fort Smith; a son, Marshall Adams of Denver; two sisters, Sharon Sharber and Tammy Adams; five brothers, Virgil Huff, Herman "Billy" Huff, Ronald Huff, Harold Adams and Steve Adams; and two grandchildren, Zane and Hayden Rivera.
Cremation is under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 3, 2020