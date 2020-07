Or Copy this URL to Share

Larry Amonette

Larry Amonette, 50, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in Ozark.

Memorial service will be at noon Saturday at Shaffer Funeral Home Chapel. His body was cremated.

He is survived by his wife, Debra Mobarak; two daughters, Veronica Mohr and Elizabeth Mobarak; two sons, Michael Amonette and Michael Pullen; his stepfather, Howard Willis; two brothers, Roy Amonette and Aron Willis; and six grandchildren.



