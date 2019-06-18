Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Batt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Batt

Obituary Flowers

Larry Batt Obituary
Larry Batt
Larry Dean Batt, 55, of Cameron died Friday, June, 14, 2019, in Huntington.
Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church in Hackett. Cremation is under the direction of Grace Funeral Service in Poteau.
He is survived by his wife, Linda; two sons;, Larry and Erik Batt; a stepson D.J. Kolb; three sisters Florene Batt, Tammy McGuire and Maggie Batt-Chuculate; three brothers, Charlie, Mark and Johnny Batt; and two grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on June 19, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.