Larry Batt
Larry Dean Batt, 55, of Cameron died Friday, June, 14, 2019, in Huntington.
Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church in Hackett. Cremation is under the direction of Grace Funeral Service in Poteau.
He is survived by his wife, Linda; two sons;, Larry and Erik Batt; a stepson D.J. Kolb; three sisters Florene Batt, Tammy McGuire and Maggie Batt-Chuculate; three brothers, Charlie, Mark and Johnny Batt; and two grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on June 19, 2019
