Larry "L.T." Bowling, 73, of Fort Smith went to heaven June 12, 2019. He was born Dec. 4, 1945, in Cleveland, a son of Fred Bowling and Claudia Alene Lefler Bowling. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and retired from Schlumberger. He was of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Bowling of the home; one daughter, Kelly and husband William Mason of Huntington; one son, Mike and wife Pamela Bowling of Rogers; one granddaughter, Savanna Bowling of Fort Smith; three brothers, Bob and wife Carolyn Bowling, Jim and wife Marie Bowling and Bill and wife Carol Bowling; and one sister-in-law, Carolyn Bowling, the wife of his late brother Joe Bowling.
Graveside service was held Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Scotland, Ark., under the direction of Harris Funeral Home in Morrilton.
Online guestbook is available at www.harrisfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Times Record on June 15, 2019
