Larry Bridges
Larry Bridges, of Spiro, was born Sept. 20, 1943, in Tulare, Calif., to Herbert and Ada (Strickland) Bridges and passed away July 16, 2019, in Spiro at the age of 75.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Joyce Bridges of the home; daughter, Janet Rogers and husband Anthony of Spiro; son, Shannon Bridges and wife Sarah of Spiro; brothers, Kenny Bridges and wife Shirley of Tulare and Alan Bridges and wife Norma of Spiro; sister, Beverly Newman of Bullhead City, Ariz.; grandchildren, Seth Rogers and wife Katy, KaCee Rogers, Ryan Rogers, Olivia Bridges and Sadie Kate Bridges; one great-granddaughter, Emma Rogers; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and loved ones.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Steven Bridges.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, at Southside House of Worship in Spiro with the Rev. Gene Higgins and Sister Debbie Wegert officiating. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery in Spiro, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro.
Pallbearers will be Seth Rogers, Ryan Rogers, Alan Bridges, David Maynard, Jeremy Harrison and James Finley.
Viewing will be noon to 7 p.m. Sunday with the family greeting friends from 3-5 p.m.
Published in Times Record on July 21, 2019