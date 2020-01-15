|
|
Larry Brunk
Larry W. Brunk passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Baptist Health with his kids and grandkids by his side. He was born May 22, 1948, in Redland. He was 71 years of age. Larry loved camping with his kids, fishing and hunting when he was younger. He dearly loved his kids and wanted them to be around when they could. Larry was a loving person and will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Lela; three sons, Shane and wife Ruby and Heath and wife Tabitha, all of Redland, and Eddie Estes and wife Renee of Uniontown; a daughter, Georgia Gordon and husband Jimmy of Figure Five; two sisters, Ruthy Boyd of Tyler, Texas, and Pat Christenberry and husband Eugene of Redland; four brothers, his twin Jerry of Sallisaw, Jimmy and wife Carolyn and Paul Wayne and wife Willa Mae, all of Redland, and Roger and wife RoMar of Roland; nine grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith, with interment to follow at Redland Cemetery in Muldrow.
Visitation will be 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Chris Thompson, Jamie Estes, Quentin Brunk, Mason Mooneyham, Ethan Romano, Dakota House and Jesus Sandoval.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 16, 2020