Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Brunk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Brunk

Send Flowers
Larry Brunk Obituary
Larry Brunk
Larry W. Brunk died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at a local hospital.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith with burial at Redland Cemetery in Muldrow.
He is survived by his wife, Lela; a daughter, Georgia Gordon of Figure Five; three sons, Shane and Heath Brunk, both of Redland, and Eddie Estes of Uniontown; two sisters, Ruthy Boyd and Pat Christenberry; four brothers, Jerry, Jimmy, Paul and Roger; nine grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -