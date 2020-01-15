|
Larry Brunk
Larry W. Brunk died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at a local hospital.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith with burial at Redland Cemetery in Muldrow.
He is survived by his wife, Lela; a daughter, Georgia Gordon of Figure Five; three sons, Shane and Heath Brunk, both of Redland, and Eddie Estes of Uniontown; two sisters, Ruthy Boyd and Pat Christenberry; four brothers, Jerry, Jimmy, Paul and Roger; nine grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 17, 2020