Larry Bunn
Larry Lee Bunn was born Aug. 13, 1951, in Highland Park, Mich. He went to be with the Lord on April 10, 2019, in Greenwood. He was a member of Northside Church of Christ in Greenwood and served in the U.S. Navy as a torpedo man aboard the submarine U.S.S. Sailfish. He was also a Navy diver while on his ship. He served on the Fort Smith Police Department as a motor officer and SWAT team member. He retired from Whirlpool and resided with his other faithful companion and friend, his mother Frances, until his death.
He is survived by his mother, Frances Bunn of Greenwood; brother, Keith Bunn and wife Georgia of Fort Smith; his little sister, Terri Griffin and husband Tommy of Greenwood; two sons, Kevin Bunn and Meghan and Sean Bunn and Ashley of Fort Smith; and one brother-in-law, Frank Koenig of Greenwood. He was Papa to three grandsons, Lukas, Jakobi and Destry of Fort Smith.
Larry was preceded in death by his father, Harley Bunn; and big sister, Connie Koenig of Greenwood. Also waiting for Larry at the rainbow bridge will be his faithful companion, Rerun.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday, April 15, 2019, at McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood with burial at noon at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
Viewing will be 1-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, where the family will visit with friends from 5–7 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Chris Bunn, Travis Bunn, Carl Coppeans, Danny Goines, Doug Koenig, Scott Koenig, Frank Koenig and Tommy Griffin.
Honorary pallbearers are Ron Lockhart and Lukas Bunn.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 14, 2019