Larry Byrd
Larry Douglas Byrd, 67, of Greenwood passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2019, at his home. He was employed by Acme Brick for over 33 years, a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War and a member of the Pentecostal Church.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Byrd; two daughters, Shannon Davis and husband John of Greenwood and Caryl Hiler and husband Tim of Greenwood; one son, Sam Strozier and wife Krista of Greenwood; one sister, Debbie Fowler; six grandchildren, Carrie, Jonna, Charity, Erin, Joann and Ella; and many adopted children and grandchildren.
Larry never met a stranger and everyone was family.
The family will have a private memorial service. Cremation is under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Published in Times Record on July 28, 2019