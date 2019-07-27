Home

POWERED BY

Services
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2131
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Byrd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Byrd

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry Byrd Obituary
Larry Byrd
Larry Douglas Byrd, 67, of Greenwood passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2019, at his home. He was employed by Acme Brick for over 33 years, a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War and a member of the Pentecostal Church.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Byrd; two daughters, Shannon Davis and husband John of Greenwood and Caryl Hiler and husband Tim of Greenwood; one son, Sam Strozier and wife Krista of Greenwood; one sister, Debbie Fowler; six grandchildren, Carrie, Jonna, Charity, Erin, Joann and Ella; and many adopted children and grandchildren.
Larry never met a stranger and everyone was family.
The family will have a private memorial service. Cremation is under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Published in Times Record on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now