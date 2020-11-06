Or Copy this URL to Share

Larry Cearley

Larry Lee Cearley, 72, of Mena died Nov, 3, 2020.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Southside Church of God with burial at Rock Springs Cemetery in Acorn, under the direction of Beasley-Wood Funeral Home.

He is survived by a daughter, Lena Pinkerton; a son, Matthew Cearley; a stepdaughter, Jennifer Vaught; a stepson, Michael Putman; a sister, Debbie Posey; three brothers, Jimmy, Donald and Sam Cearley; six grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.



