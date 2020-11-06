1/
Larry Cearley
1948 - 2020-11-03
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry Cearley
Larry Lee Cearley, 72, of Mena died Nov, 3, 2020.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Southside Church of God with burial at Rock Springs Cemetery in Acorn, under the direction of Beasley-Wood Funeral Home.
He is survived by a daughter, Lena Pinkerton; a son, Matthew Cearley; a stepdaughter, Jennifer Vaught; a stepson, Michael Putman; a sister, Debbie Posey; three brothers, Jimmy, Donald and Sam Cearley; six grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beasley-Wood/Geyer-Quillin Funeral Home - Mena
611 Janssen Avenue
Mena, AR 71953
479-394-1310
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved