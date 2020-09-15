Larry Clark
Larry Randall Clark, age 77, of Fort Smith passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at his home after an extended illness. He was born Nov. 20, 1942, in Fayetteville to Roland R. Clark and Bonnie Clark Bradley. He grew up in Eureka Springs, the son of the owner of Clark's Market, the only grocery store in town. He developed his lifelong work ethic at an early age, as he was put to work before he was as tall as the store shopping carts.
He was president and salutatorian of his high school senior class and attended Arkansas Boys State. In 1962, he married Sandra Weems and after graduating from the University of Arkansas in 1964, he took a position with the Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce. In 1965, he accepted a job as assistant manager of the Fort Smith Chamber of Commerce, where he helped recruit many of Fort Smith's largest employers. In 1972, he went into the insurance business with his good friend, Sam Hiller, beginning a 30-plus year partnership. Together they created Brown-Hiller-Clark & Associates, one of the largest insurance agencies in Arkansas, which is now known as BHC Insurance.
Larry strongly believed in the value and importance of community service, believing that it helped build a better, stronger and more caring city in which to live and raise a family. Some of his leadership positions included past chairman of the Fort Smith Chamber of Commerce, former chairman for 18 years on the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith (Westark Community College) Board of Trustees, former chairman for 30 years on the Arkansas-Oklahoma State Fair Board of Trustees, former member of the City of Fort Smith Board of Directors, president of the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce Executives, past president of the Professional Insurance Agents of Arkansas and former member of First United Church Board of Trustees.
In 2016, he received the Arkansas insurance industry's highest award as an inductee in the second-ever class of the Arkansas Insurance Hall of Fame. He was well regarded for his mentorship of insurance professionals and made lifetime contributions to the industry at local, state and national levels. He served as a business role model for his sons, Scott and Marty, who joined him at BHC in the 1990s.
One of Larry's favorite volunteer activities was his 30-plus year involvement on the entertainment committee of the Arkansas-Oklahoma State Fair and the camaraderie he shared with his fellow committee members. In his role, he was responsible for booking top music talent for the fair for decades, including Garth Brooks, George Strait (six times), Alabama (six times), Toby Keith, Brooks & Dunn, Barbara Mandrell, Alan Jackson, and just about every other rising country music star for a generation.
In his later years, he enjoyed spending time at Mountain Harbor on Lake Ouachita, where he was able to rest and relax. Being on the water and seeing the majestic scenery all around, he declared it one of God's best creations. He was a person of faith who loved his family, his BHC work family and his friends, and he took special delight in his grandchildren, watching them grow and become the people they were meant to be.
He was preceded in death by his mother, father and stepfather, Wayne Bradley.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sandra Clark of the home; two sons, Scott Clark (Deborah) and Marty Clark (Gina), both of Fort Smith; a sister, Sheila Bunch (Terry) of Eureka Springs; as well as four grandchildren, Ashton, Braden, Paxton and Hudson Clark.
Graveside funeral service for family and friends will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18 at Roselawn Cemetery, 5403 N. O St., Fort Smith, under the diretion of Edwards Funeral Home.
Public viewing will be noon to 7 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday at Edwards Funeral Home, 201 N. 12th St., Fort Smith.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fort Smith Boys Shelter, 5904 Zero St., Fort Smith, AR 72903; or First United Methodist Church, 200 N. 15th St., Fort Smith, AR 72901.
