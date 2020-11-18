Larry Dixon

Larry Dale Dixon, 66, of Lavaca entered into rest on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at his home. He was born April 3, 1954, in Kingsport, Tenn., to Richard and Pauline (Price) Dixon.

He retired from Gerber in Fort Smith. He was a loving husband, father, brother and "Pa." He was a very talented man and there was nothing that he couldn't do. He was a handyman and a mechanic. He made knives and the best beef jerky in the world. He studied daily with The Shepherd's Chapel.

He was preceded in death by a son, Josh Walter; and a granddaughter, Jaylie Walter.

He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Judy Dixon of the home; a sister, Lora Dixon of Van Buren; a brother, Roger Dixon (Pamela) of Branch; and five grandchildren, Mason, Jasmine, Allie, Tristan and Aiden Dale.

Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23, at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Lavaca. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.

There will be no public viewing.



