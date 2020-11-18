1/1
Larry Dixon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry Dixon
Larry Dale Dixon, 66, of Lavaca entered into rest on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at his home. He was born April 3, 1954, in Kingsport, Tenn., to Richard and Pauline (Price) Dixon.
He retired from Gerber in Fort Smith. He was a loving husband, father, brother and "Pa." He was a very talented man and there was nothing that he couldn't do. He was a handyman and a mechanic. He made knives and the best beef jerky in the world. He studied daily with The Shepherd's Chapel.
He was preceded in death by a son, Josh Walter; and a granddaughter, Jaylie Walter.
He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Judy Dixon of the home; a sister, Lora Dixon of Van Buren; a brother, Roger Dixon (Pamela) of Branch; and five grandchildren, Mason, Jasmine, Allie, Tristan and Aiden Dale.
Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23, at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Lavaca. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.
There will be no public viewing.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved