Larry Donathan
Larry E. Donathan, 76, of Shady Point passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019, in Fort Smith. Larry was born April 22, 1942, in Wister to Joseph H. and Pauline A. (Raines) Donathan.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Phyllis Brigance; and nephew, Justin Donathan.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Jackie and Marty Hinds; sons and daughter-in-law, Joe and Tammy Donathan and Steve Donathan; grandchildren, Heath Donathan and Sumer Donathan, Hilari Rogers and Nick Rogers and Kassi, Kirstyn and Logan Hinds; great-grandchildren, Tige and Tate Rogers and Kelby and Kylie Donathan; brothers, Neil, Jerry and Mike Donathan; special friends, Goldie Fowler, James and RaeNita Fowler and Wes Fowler; and other relatives and loved ones.
Service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, at the Fanshawe Cemetery pavilion with Jim Cook officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home in Poteau.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 20, 2019