Evans & Miller Funeral Homes
301 South Pocola Blvd.
Pocola, OK 74902
(918) 436-2415
Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
1:00 PM
New Hope Cemetery
Spiro, AR
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
3:00 PM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
625 Coggins Road
Poteau, AR
Larry Fountain


1944 - 2020
Larry Fountain Obituary
Larry Fountain
Larry James Fountain, 75, of Pocola passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at his home. Larry was born Sept. 17, 1944, in Fort Smith to Delbert and Maudie (Rains) Fountain, who precede him in death. Larry was a lifelong resident of Oklahoma. He and his sweet wife of 57 years, Frances, have six children who spent their lives not too far from home. Larry loved education and spent years setting up the EMS programs for Kiamichi Technology Center and ended his career at Tulsa Technology Center as the director of the EMT and paramedic programs. He was a command sergeant major in the U.S. Army Reserves.
He leaves behind his wife, Frances; six children, Lorrie Colgrove and husband Steve of Claremore, Okla., Catherine Owens and husband Bobby and Lisa Lanum and husband Joseph, all of Pocola, Cheryl Figuero and husband Tito and James Fountain and wife Lindsey, all of Fort Smith, and Jennie Howard of Tulsa; 22 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Burial will be at 1 pm. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at New Hope Cemetery in Spiro, under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home. Memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 625 Coggins Road, Poteau.
Pallbearers will be Ian Colgrove, Scottlynd Colgrove, Kyle Duran, Jared Fleetwood, Tristen Fountain, Kurtis Lanum, Christian Owens and David Vest.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 27, 2020
