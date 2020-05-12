|
|
|
Larry Frost
Larry Frost, 74, of Gore died Monday, May 11, 2020, in Muskogee, Okla.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church in Gore with burial at Box Cemetery in Vian, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
He is survived by his wife, Jeannie; a daughter, Tammy Craft; a stepdaughter, Kimberly Shukis; three stepsons, Scott, Steve and Shawn Turner; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at Agent-Millsap Event Center in Gore.
Published in Times Record on May 13, 2020