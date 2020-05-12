Home

Viewing
Friday, May 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Agent-Millsap Event Center
Gore, AR
Funeral service
Saturday, May 16, 2020
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Gore, AR
Larry Frost Obituary
Larry Frost
Larry Frost, 74, of Gore died Monday, May 11, 2020, in Muskogee, Okla.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church in Gore with burial at Box Cemetery in Vian, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
He is survived by his wife, Jeannie; a daughter, Tammy Craft; a stepdaughter, Kimberly Shukis; three stepsons, Scott, Steve and Shawn Turner; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at Agent-Millsap Event Center in Gore.
Published in Times Record on May 13, 2020
