1/1
Larry Mays
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry Mays
Larry Mays, 80, of Van Buren passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born July 8, 1940, in Bearden.
Larry came to the Fort Smith area in 1962 to build residential homes with his father, J.L. His son, Tim, joined the building business in 1987. Larry continued building residential homes until he retired in 2002. Prior to his retirement, he was credited with building more than 1,400 homes in the Fort Smith region. He served in the Army National Guard and was president of the Greater Fort Smith Homebuilders Association for multiple terms.
He was preceded in death by his parents, J.L. and Louise Mays; and a sister, Launelda Baker.
He is survived by his wife, Erma of the home; a daughter, Marsha Crow and husband David of Marble City, Okla.; two sons, the Rev. Rick Mays and wife Clair of Arkadelphia and Tim Mays and wife Deena of Van Buren; seven grandchildren, Robert Crow and wife Ashley, the Rev. Andrew Crow and wife Mary, the Rev. Caleb Mays and wife Michelle, Jessica Meadors and husband Logan, Colten Mays and wife Jessica, Joshua Mays and Spencer Mays; and eight great-grandchildren, Levi, Laura, Elijah, Aubree, Aaron, Luke, Ellis and baby Mays.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 at Butterfield Assembly of God Church with private family committal to follow at Gill Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren. The service will be live streamed on Butterfield Assembly of God's Facebook page.
Viewing will be 3-5 p.m. Friday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren, and from 1 p.m. to service time Saturday at the church.
Pallbearers will be his grandchildren.
To place an online tribute, please go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
4794745081
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved