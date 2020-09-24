Larry Mays
Larry Mays, 80, of Van Buren passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born July 8, 1940, in Bearden.
Larry came to the Fort Smith area in 1962 to build residential homes with his father, J.L. His son, Tim, joined the building business in 1987. Larry continued building residential homes until he retired in 2002. Prior to his retirement, he was credited with building more than 1,400 homes in the Fort Smith region. He served in the Army National Guard and was president of the Greater Fort Smith Homebuilders Association for multiple terms.
He was preceded in death by his parents, J.L. and Louise Mays; and a sister, Launelda Baker.
He is survived by his wife, Erma of the home; a daughter, Marsha Crow and husband David of Marble City, Okla.; two sons, the Rev. Rick Mays and wife Clair of Arkadelphia and Tim Mays and wife Deena of Van Buren; seven grandchildren, Robert Crow and wife Ashley, the Rev. Andrew Crow and wife Mary, the Rev. Caleb Mays and wife Michelle, Jessica Meadors and husband Logan, Colten Mays and wife Jessica, Joshua Mays and Spencer Mays; and eight great-grandchildren, Levi, Laura, Elijah, Aubree, Aaron, Luke, Ellis and baby Mays.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 at Butterfield Assembly of God Church with private family committal to follow at Gill Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren. The service will be live streamed on Butterfield Assembly of God's Facebook page.
Viewing will be 3-5 p.m. Friday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren, and from 1 p.m. to service time Saturday at the church.
Pallbearers will be his grandchildren.
To place an online tribute, please go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com
.