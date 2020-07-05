Larry Moore
Larry Don Moore, 70, of Fort Smith passed away Friday July 3, 2020, at a local hospital. He was born Jan. 6, 1950, to Thurman and Patsy (Epping) Moore in Fort Smith. He was a retired sales manager from Bruce Rogers Co. and a former sales manager from Pittsburg Paints. Larry was a member of First Baptist Church in Fort Smith and an avid hunter and fisherman.
He was preceded in death by his father; a son, Scott Sweeden Moore; and his father-in-law, Bud Sweeden.
Larry is survived by his wife, Mary; a daughter, Jenny Wilson of Fort Smith; two grandchildren, Sydney Wilson and Karley Moore, both of Fort Smith; his mother, Patsy Moore of Fort Smith; two sisters, Cindy Johnston and husband Gary and Glenda Bell and husband Bobby, both of Fort Smith; two brothers, Mike Moore of Alma and Ricky Moore and wife Susan of Van Buren; his mother-in-law, Margaret Sweeden of Fort Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 7 at First Baptist Church in Fort Smith with private family burial at White Bluff Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Family will visit with friends from 4-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Masks will be required at the church service and visitation.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Choir Fund, 1400 Grand Ave., Fort Smith, AR 72901.
