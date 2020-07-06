Larry Moore

Larry Don Moore, 70, of Fort Smith died Friday, July 3, 2020, at a local hosptial.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church in Fort Smith. Private burial will be at White Bluff Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.

He is survived by his wife, Mary; a daughter, Jenny Wilson; his mother, Patsy Moore; two sisters, Cindy Johnston and Glenda Bell; two brothers, Mike and Ricky Moore; and two grandchildren.



