Larry Moore
Larry Don Moore, 70, of Fort Smith died Friday, July 3, 2020, at a local hosptial.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church in Fort Smith. Private burial will be at White Bluff Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Mary; a daughter, Jenny Wilson; his mother, Patsy Moore; two sisters, Cindy Johnston and Glenda Bell; two brothers, Mike and Ricky Moore; and two grandchildren.

Published in Times Record from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
JUL
7
Funeral service
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 646-5555
