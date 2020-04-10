Home

Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Larry Murry

Larry Murry Obituary
Larry Murry
Larry Stephen Murry, 68, of Cookson, Okla., passed away April 7, 2020. He was born Jan. 23, 1952, in Mansfield. He was the owner of Esquire Jewelry, retired from Sebastian County, a 32nd degree Mason at Belle Point Masonic Lodge No. 20 and a member of Massard Free Will Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Johnnie; her husband, George Heinrich; and a son, Brett Murry.
He is survived by two sons, Matthew Murry (Jennifer) of Lavaca and Scott Murry (Melissa) of Charleston; eight grandchildren, Caylie, Summer, Ashley Murry, Abbie Roberts, Aaliyah Hamilton, Kaden, Skylah and Jasper Murry; a brother, Ben Murry of Tulsa; a sister, Patti Murry-Hanby of Tulsa; and a special friend, Gail Meadors of Mulberry.
Graveside service will be held at 2:30 pm Saturday, April 11 at Roselawn Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
There will be no public viewing or visitation.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 11, 2020
