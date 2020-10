Or Copy this URL to Share

Larry Norwood

Larry Norwood, 68, of Van Buren died Oct. 9, 2020.

Arrangements are under the direction of Rowell-Parish Mortuary in Fort Smith.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon; three daughters, Jackie Munche, Anissa Williams and Adria Johnson; eight grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Viewing will be 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store