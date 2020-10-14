1/1
Larry Norwood
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry Norwood
Larry Norwood, 68, of Van Buren died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2020.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Amanda Muehe; and his parents, Alex and Hazel Norwood.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Norwood; three daughters, Jackie Muehe, Anissa Williams and Adria Johnson; two sisters, Gracie Carey and Mamie Douglas; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.
Public walk-through will be from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at Rowell-Parish Mortuary, 611 N. Ninth St. Fort Smith.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved