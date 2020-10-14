Larry Norwood

Larry Norwood, 68, of Van Buren died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2020.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Amanda Muehe; and his parents, Alex and Hazel Norwood.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon Norwood; three daughters, Jackie Muehe, Anissa Williams and Adria Johnson; two sisters, Gracie Carey and Mamie Douglas; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.

Public walk-through will be from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at Rowell-Parish Mortuary, 611 N. Ninth St. Fort Smith.



