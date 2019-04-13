|
|
Larry Oakes
Larry Gayle Oakes, 71, of Fort Smith died Thursday, April 11, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was born May 23, 1947, in Waldron to Leroy Harold and Rose Marie Nance Oakes. He was a former employee of Shipley Baking Co. and served as a nurse at Covington Court for 18 years. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Fort Smith and a Stephen Minister. He taught second grade Sunday school, served as a driver for Wonderful Wednesday and was active in the Sack Lunch Program. He was a member of the Fort Smith Jaycees, and a 4-H Leader at Bonneville Elementary School. He volunteered as a basketball coach for the Fort Smith Girls Club and coached the Andrews Field Strikers girls softball team and served as a mentor for the Fort Smith Public School System at Trusty Elementary.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Gail Oakes of the home; three daughters, Emily Oakes (Eddie Cole) of Fort Smith, Erin Bouxsein (Jacob) of Scott Air Force Base, Ill., and Erika Ragar (Tony) of Fayetteville; mother-in-law, Myra Ward of Fort Smith; brother-in-law, Frank and wife Rudda Ward of Fort Smith; one niece; two nephews; and the greatest joys of his life, his grandchildren, Lily Ann Bouxsein, Cash Bouxsein and James Ragar.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rose Marie and Harold Oakes.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at First United Methodist Church. Private family committal prior to the service will be at the columbarium at First United Methodist Church.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of Stephen Ministry of First United Methodist Church.
The family will greet friends 5-7 p.m. Monday at the chapel of Edwards Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church; or Fort Smith Girls Shelter; or Taylor McKeen Shelton Foundation, 5204 Village Parkway, Suite 11, PMB113, Rogers, AR 72758.
To sign an online guestbook, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 14, 2019