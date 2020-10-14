1/1
Larry Seabolt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry Seabolt
The Rev. Larry Dean Seabolt, 84, of West Plains, Mo., passed away Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Springfield, Mo. He was a Pentecostal minister for over 50 years and a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Lois (Mulkey) Seabolt.
He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Mary of the home; two daughters, Pam Looney and husband Wayne of Charleston and Sharon Tucker and husband David of Sallisaw; a son, Lawrence Seabolt and wife Sandra of Keota; three stepdaughters, Sinda Trantham and husband Darrell of West Plains, Ronda Marks and husband Charles of Eldon, Mo., and Angie Worley and husband Greg of West Plains; 20 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren. Burial with military honors will follow at Gill Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Family will visit with relatives and friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Reggie Sadler, Reggie Lyle, Junior Flint, Vernon Moore, David Tucker and Gary Moore.
Honorary pallbearers will be the ministers in attendence.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved