Larry "The Drifter" Thomason Sr., 68, of Roland died Sunday, June 2, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Liberty Cemetery in Roland under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara; two daughters, Rachelle Williams of Sallisaw and Stephanie Riggs of Roland; three sisters, Barbara Grant, Kathy Mounce and Linda Warford, all of Arkansas; two brothers, Everett and Ernie Thomason, both of Arkansas; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on June 5, 2019
