Larry Thornburg
Larry Scott Thornburg, 69, of Van Buren passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at his home. He was a sales manager and an Army veteran of the Vietnam War.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Martha (McGugin) Thornburg; one sister, Sherry Buffalo; and one brother, Brad Thornburg.
Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Monday, April 8, 2019, at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral in Van Buren.
Family will visit with relatives and friends 9-10 a.m. Monday, one hour prior to service.
He was survived by his wife of 38 years, Peggy; two daughters, Amber Thornburg and Danielle Tolliver, both of Van Buren; two sons, Brandon Thornburg of Van Buren and David Chenier of San Dimas, Calif.; six grandchildren; and one nephew, Edward Joseph Thornburg of Germany.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 6, 2019