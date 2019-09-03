|
|
Larry Ulmer
Larry Ulmer, 78, of Greenwood passed away Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at a Fort Smith hospital. He was a retired real estate broker and owner of Ulmer Real Estate, a member of Greenwood Masonic Lodge No. 131 F&AM, United Methodist Church in Greenwood and a veteran of the Air National Guard.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda Ulmer; one son, Brian Ulmer and wife Angela of Greenwood; one daughter, Suzanne Sadler of Greenwood; one brother, Don Ulmer and wife Joan of Fort Smith; 10 grandchildren, Hayden Ulmer, Jabe Burgess, Weston Sadler, Drew Ulmer, Jax Burgess, Brady Sadler, Phoebe Ulmer, Tatum Sadler, Jett Burgess and Parker Ulmer; and one great-grandchild, Brently Ulmer.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Glenda Boone.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Greenwood with burial at Liberty Cemetery, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Viewing will be 2-7 p.m. at First Baptist Church, where the family will visit with friends from 5–7 p.m.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 4, 2019