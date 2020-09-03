Or Copy this URL to Share

Larry Vasquez

Hilario "Larry" Michael Vasquez, 72, of Fort Smith died Aug. 26, 2020.

Graveside service with military honors will be at 1 p.m. Friday at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Cremation Services.

He is survived by four daughters, Elizabeth Bennett, Monica Muraki, Michelle Bobruk and Liberty Vasquez; two sons, Isaac and Jareth Vasquez; and six grandchildren.



